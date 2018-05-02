Kohler adds new models to Tier 3 marine generator line

MAY 2, 2018 — Kohler is adding new 1- and 3-phase models featuring Kohler Tier 3 diesel engines to its line of marine generators.

The just-launched diesel marine generators integrate new and improved sound shields to deliver quiet performance on the water as well as the company's Decision-Maker 3500 controller (DEC3500), which provides for intuitive and highly-efficient operation.

"These new generators help round-out our expanding lineup of Tier 3 models powered by Kohler diesel engines," said Greg Klompenhouwer, senior product manager for Kohler marine generators. "Smaller units within this family – launched a couple of years ago – have proven to be popular among boat builders and pleasure craft owners. So, we anticipate similar response to these larger models, which offer the same performance-enhancing features and overall reliability. It's always rewarding to expand a product line based on widespread demand and rapid acceptance in the market."

A feature of Kohler marine generators with the DEC3500 controller is the ability to quickly and easily parallel two or more Kohler generators with a single communication wire. The controller's space-saving design eliminates the need for oversized switchgear while its built-in load management software removes over-fueling issues and the need for exhaust treatment systems.