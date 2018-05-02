DNV GL names Klas Bendrik Chief Digital Transformation Office

MAY 2, 2018 — Klas Bendrik is to join DNV GL as Chief Digital Transformation Officer to support DNV GL's digitalization and IT strategy. Starting September 1, 2018, Bendrik will be based at the DNV GL headquarters in Høvik, Norway and will be a member of DNV GL Group's Executive Committee and report to Group President and CEO Remi Eriksen.

"I am very pleased to announce that Klas Bendrik has accepted the position as Chief Digital Transformation Officer," said Eriksen. "Digitalization is central to our strategy. DNV GL invests 5% of its revenue on research, development and innovation, and now more than 60% of this is dedicated to our digital transformation. I am confident that Klas Bendrik will help us to leverage the full potential of operating in an increasingly digital world."

At the beginning of the year, DNV GL established a dedicated Digital Solutions organization by consolidating its digital business across the Group, headed by Elisabeth Heggelund Tørstad, CEO DNV GL - Digital Solutions. Digital Solutions is now one of five business areas within DNV GL. Digital Transformation, a newly established Group function, will support the whole organization on its digital transformation journey and will have a strong focus on creating value for DNV GL's customers.

DNV GL has reached several milestones on its digital roadmap over the past year, including the launch of the data management platform Veracity, and the transfer of 90,000 certificates to a private blockchain, being the first in the certification industry to leverage this technology.

"I look forward to taking on this new role supporting DNV GL in its digital transformation, driving digital initiatives across the organization and working closely with all business areas," said Bendrik. "Digital transformation is the integration of digital technology into all areas of a business, fundamentally changing how you operate and deliver value to customers. It is also a cultural change that requires organizations to continually challenge the status quo".

Bendrik joins DNV GL from Gartner, where he held the role of Executive Partner and Vice President heading up Sweden and Denmark for Research & Services. Before that, he held several executive positions at Volvo Car Group, including Senior Vice President IT & Chief Information Officer. Bendrik holds a degree in business administration from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden.