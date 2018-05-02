Med Marine takes delivery of second in RAmparts 2300-MM series

MAY 2, 2018 — Turkish tugboat operator and shipbuilder Med Marine recently took delivery of MED XXV, the second of six Robert Allan Ltd RAmparts 2300-MM design tugs under construction at Med Marine’s Eregli shipyard.

The RAmparts 2300-MM tugs are a Robert Allan Ltd. design prepared exclusively for Med Marine. Three different versions of the design are available, with bollard pull capabilities of 35, 50 and 60 tonnes. All versions are available with either plate coolers or box coolers for the machinery.

All versions of the RAmparts 2300-MM tugs have been designed with Caterpillar main engines and gensets. The 35 and 50 tonne bollard pull versions are designed with Schottel azimuthing thrusters, while the 60 tonne version has been designed with Rolls Royce azimuthing thrusters.

The MED XXV is a 50 tonne bollard pull version of the RAmparts 2300-MM design with the following particulars:

Length Overall: 23.00 m

Beam, molded, extreme: 10.90 m

Depth, molded (hull): 4.40 m

Maximum draft: 4.80 m

Gross Tonnage: 287 GRT

The MED XXV is powered by a pair of Caterpillar 3512C diesel engines developing a total output of 2 x 1.380 bKw at 1.600 rpm driving two Schottel SRP340 azimuthing thrusters with 2,100 mm diameter fixed pitch propellers to give a free sailing speed of 12.0 knots and bollard pull of 50 tons. Two Caterpillar C4.4 gensets provide a total of 2 x 86 ekw electrical power for vessel services, including the deck machinery.

The RAmparts 2300-MM tug design is fitted with forward towing winches from SEC Groningen, custom made for Med Marine. Also fitted forward is a dedicated anchor windlass. The aft deck is arranged with a tow post with a tow hook from Data Hydraulic and a capstan located on top.

The RAmparts 2300-MM tug was designed and constructed to satisfy all applicable Rules and Regulations of Registro Italianio Navale (RINA) with the following notations:

RINA C ✠ TUG, AUT-UMS, Firefighting Ship E with Water Spray, Unrestricted Navigation, Greenstar 3, MLC Design

Nominal Tank capacities for the RAmparts 2300-MM are as follows:

Fuel Oil: 62,000 L

Potable Water: 11,000 L