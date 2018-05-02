American Club alert: Ships calling China need to sign SPRO agreement

MAY 2, 2018 — The American P&I Club has alerted members about the need for vessels calling at ports in the People's Republic of China about the need to sign Ship Pollution Response Organization (SPRO) agreements as required by Chinese law.

According to the PRC's Regulation on the Prevention and Control of Vessel-Induced Pollution to the Marine Environment, vessels carrying bulk liquid cargoes with hazardous pollutants, and other vessels of 10,000 GT or more, must conclude an agreement with an approved SPRO prior to conducting operations in, or entering or exiting, ports in the PRC.

Failure to comply with the Regulation will result in a fine issued by the China Maritime Safety Agency (MSA) of RMB 10,000 (US$ 1,600) to RMB 50,000 (US$ 7,900).

The list of the PRC's MSA approved SPROs can be found HERE