Seajacks to install turbines for Taiwanese offshore wind farm

MAY 2, 2018 — U.K.-based offshore installation contractor Seajacks recently won a contract from Siemens Gamesa to install its 6MW wind turbines during Phase 2 of the 120MW Formosa 1 offshore wind farm in Taiwan. It’s Seajacks first renewables contract outside of Europe.

“This exciting contract award announces the arrival of Seajacks as a global player in offshore wind farm installation and it builds on our years of experience in Europe,” said Seajacks Chairman, Soichi Inoue.

The 10,000-tonne jack-up Seajacks Zaratan, a modified GustoMSC NG5500C design, will site all 20 SWT-6.0-154 wind turbines in the Taiwan Strait, with work set to start in the second quarter of 2019.

Seajacks will be installing the turbines for the Macquarie Capital, Ørsted and Swancor-owned project in around 30 meters of water, up to 6 km off the coast of Miaoli County in northwest Taiwan.