N-Sea set to clear WWII UXOs as part of Viking Link project

MAY 3, 2018 — U.K. and Netherlands based subsea services provider N-Sea has secured a contract estimated to be worth over EUR 6 million (about $7.2 million) with National Grid and Energinet to deliver an unexploded ordnance (UXO) clearance campaign for the Viking Link Project.

The project involves laying a 473-mile long electricity interconnector between Bicker Fen in the U.K. and the Revsing substation in southern Jutland, Denmark.

N-Sea will use its DP2 OSV and survey vessel Noordhoek Pathfinder and its MagSense UXO detection system to conduct a seismic sonar, multi-beam and gradiometer survey along the Viking Link route. The second phase will involve the identification and on-site detonation of any UXOs found in the area.

"We are delighted to have been awarded this contract and be involved in the Viking Link project. This is testament to our significant track record for UXO campaigns and proven experience in the investigation and mapping of potential targets," said N-Sea Chief Commercial Officer Gary Thirkettle. "This is an exciting project to work on, particularly with the use of our MagSense frame, which collects highly accurate data while enhancing the efficiency and safety of the detection process."

Project Manager at Energinet, Rasmus Juncher, said: "On behalf of the entire Viking Link project team, we are very happy to see the UXO survey campaign commence. After several years of planning, from the UXO desk study through to the tender phase, we are now entering the execution phase. I look forward to working with N-Sea throughout the survey and UXO inspection campaign and building a successful relationship."