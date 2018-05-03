Navy looking to buy used OSV

MAY 3, 2018 — The Navy is looking to buy a used and converted OSV to replace an existing Navy asset for AUTEC (Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center) in the Bahamas.

AUTEC's current vessel, the Range Rover is over 30 years old and is a converted, commercial OSV. The Navy's intention is to replace the Range Rover and award a contract to procure and convert a used OSV and deliver the completed vessel to the Government.

Market research has indicated suitable existing hulls for conversion are available.

The solicitation will target existing hulls no more than twelve years old. It is the Navy's intent to award a firm-fixed price contract for performance of this requirement. The planned date for release of the RFP is in third quarter FY18. The planned date for award of the contract is third quarter FY 2019.

Meantime the NAVSEA has issued a synopsis (HERE) and draft RFP (HERE) describing the project.