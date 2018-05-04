Finnlines orders three ultra green RO/RO vessels

MAY 4, 2018 — Helsinki headquartered Grimaldi Group member Finnlines continues to increase its vessel capacity and has now signed an order for three ultra green RO/RO vessels. To be built in China's Jinling shipyard, they represent a total investment of over EUR 200 million (about $239 million). Delivery from the shipbuilder is expected in the 2020-2021 time frame.

The vessels are three of a total six ships ordered at Jinling by Grimaldi Group/Finnlines. Three of the ships will be operated by Grimaldi Lines in the Mediterranean while the three Finnlines ships, which will be built to the highest Finnish / Swedish ice class, will be deployed in the Baltic Sea.

The vessels are 238 meters long and will have a cargo capacity of 5,800 lane meters, plus 5,600 sq.m of car decks and a capacity of abt 300 TEU on the weather deck.

They are designed to be flexible for all type of RO/RO cargo, with the tank top and main deck having strengthened bulkheads and being free of pillar areas to accommodate paper and Sto/RO cargoes. The vessel has also an increased DWT of 17,400 tons.

The ships have been designed in cooperation with Danish naval architectural firm Knud E. Hansen and will be among the most modern and environmentally friendly vessels in the Baltic.

They will have the latest generation of engines to ensure the lowest fuel consumption and lowest CO2 emissions and will be fitted with exhaust gas scrubbers.

HYBRID AND AIR LUBRICATED

Finnlines says that the ships will be a new kind of hybrid RO/RO that will use fossil fuel during sailing, but will have a lithium-ion battery bank that will provide electricity to the ship while at berth so that there will be no emissions during the port stay.

An innovative air lubrication system under the keel will create bubble layers, reducing friction and hydrodynamic resistance to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Optimized energy efficiency is ensured with the hull lines and propellers including the most advanced integrated propeller-rudder system.

“We continue to modernize our fleet further," says Emanuele Grimaldi, CEO of Finnlines. "This investment will also help us to meet increased demand and enable us to serve our customers better. These green RO/RO vessels will be built taking all technological and environmental factors into account and thus will increase our energy efficiency further. These vessels will offer us the lowest possible fuel consumption and exhaust emissions and again, is in line with our investments in sustainable development. We are proud that these exceptional technologies on board will make the vessels the most innovative and efficient vessels in the world."