Wärtsilä to design and equip LNG fueled PSA Marine harbor tug

MAY 7, 2018 — Wärtsilä is to design and equip an LNG fueled harbor tug ordered by Singapore headquartered PSA Marine (Pte) Ltd at PaxOcean Shipyard.

The 28m long, 50-tonne bollard pull harbor tug will operate with two Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel engines running primarily on LNG fuel. Wärtsilä will also supply its LNGPac fuel storage and supply system as well as steerable thrusters and the Wärtsilä ProTouch control system. The equipment will be delivered to the shipbuilder at the end of 2018 and the harbor tug is slated to commence operations in the port of Singapore around mid-2019.

"We are honored to have been selected to provide both the ship design and an integrated propulsion solution for this modern, efficient, and environmentally sustainable harbor tug," said Riku-Pekka Hägg, Vice President of Ship Design, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions. "Being the one-stop-shop for this vessel, from the design to the engineering and machinery supply, Wärtsilä can ensure a fully integrated and optimised harbor tug. This not only supports the entire project, but also eases the procurement and supplier interfacing processes for the shipyard."

Peter Chew, Managing Director of PSA Marine, said, "Wärtsilä is a renowned brand that has a strong dual-fuel technology track record. As an owner and operator of harbor tugs, we are on the constant look-out for innovative and cutting-edge solutions to achieve new milestones in the way we operate our fleet. We are excited about this collaboration and look forward to leveraging Wärtsilä's expertise in this area."

PSA Marine, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PSA International Pte Ltd, is a leading harbor and terminal towage operator, and pilotage services provider. It Marine owns and operates more than 60 tugs in China, Hong Kong, India, Oman and Southeast Asia with flagship operations in Singapore.



