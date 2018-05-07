JRC/Alphatron names Elcome as Egypt sales/service representative

MAY 7, 2018 — Dubai, UAE, headquartered Elcome International L.L.C.today announced that its subsidiary company Elcome Marine Technologies JSC Free Zone has been appointed by JRC/Alphatron Marine as a full sales and service representative in Egypt.



The new agreement covers all market segments, including high seas, workboat, offshore, megayacht and government/military/coast guard customers. Elcome will sell and service the full range of Alphatron and JRC navigation, communication, internal communication and CCTV systems.



Established in 2016, Elcome's Egyptian branch office is strategically located inside Port Tawfik Free Zone at the southern entrance to the Suez Canal. Elcome maintains an extensive stock of products and critical parts at the Suez facility, ensuring rapid response times and eliminating customs delays for ships transiting the canal. The office is staffed with service engineers who are certified to provide class-approved radio surveys, VDR annual performance tests, shore-based maintenance for EPIRBs, and service and repairs for Alphatron and JRC products and systems.



"This new agreement with our Suez branch stems from the excellent working relationship we have established with JRC/Alphatron Marine – a world-renowned brand in marine electronics – over the last few years," said Sandeep Zutshi, general manager of strategic projects at Elcome International. "We originally signed a sales and service agreement with JRC/Alphatron Marine in 2015 covering the Middle East, India and Sri Lanka. Now we can provide the same high level of sales, service and technical support in Egypt as well."



David van Luijtelaar, area sales manager for EMEA at JRC/Alphatron Marine International, said, "Elcome has proven to be a splendid partner for our suite of Alphatron and JRC products and systems in the Middle East and Indian Ocean regions, and we look forward to building on that partnership with the new agreement for Egypt."