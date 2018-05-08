Spirit Energy awards Bibby Offshore two year contract

MAY 8, 2018 — Aberdeen, Scotland, headquartered subsea services provider Bibby Offshore has secured a fixed term framework agreement with independent oil and gas operator, Spirit Energy.

Awarded in April, the two-year agreement, which follows on from a previous five-year agreement, will see Bibby Offshore carry out inspection repair and maintenance (IRM) works, ROV inspection and subsea survey operations across a number of North Sea structures and pipelines.

The project will utilize Bibby Offshore's diverse fleet capabilities, including its multi-role diving and ROV support vessel, Bibby Sapphire, a Quasar MKII work class ROV and two Seaeye Lynx observation class ROVs.

Howard Woodcock, chief executive of Bibby Offshore, said: "The award of a further two-year framework with Spirit Energy is a clear demonstration of the strength of the relationship between Bibby Offshore and the client.

"Having successfully delivered a varied program of workscopes across the company's Morecambe Bay assets, and North Sea pipelines and structures over the past five years, this latest agreement highlights the on-going confidence in our ability to deliver safe, on time, multi-scope operations to meet the needs of our client."