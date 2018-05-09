Drug busting: Coast Guard cutter offloads 1 ton of marijuana

MAY 9, 2018 —Yesterday, the crew of the 210 ft U.S. Coast Guard cutter Resolute offloaded about 1 ton of marijuana in St. Petersburg, FL, worth an estimated $2.2 million street value. The contraband drug shipments were seized during the cutter’s 71-day deployment in international waters in the Caribbean.



Working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircraft, the USCGC Resolute was able to interdict two suspected drug smuggling vessels carrying a combined total of 2,600 pounds of marijuana and detained seven suspected drug smugglers as part of Operation Riptide.



Resolute CO CMDR Carmen DeGeorge said the operation was carried out "by working hand-in-hand with DHS partners and the nation of Jamaica.” He said the operation represents “the ongoing commitment of U.S. and international partners to combat transnational criminal networks and promote stability across the Caribbean region."