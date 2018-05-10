Plans for Japanese LNG bunkering move ahead

MAY 10, 2018 — Four Japanese companies are launching an LNG bunkering business in the Chubu district of Japan.

The four — K Line, Chubu Electric Power, Toyota Tsusho, and NYK Line — have been in joint discussions on the commercialization of LNG bunkering business in the Chubu region since January. Now, each of the four companies will utilize the expertise and strengths that they each possess to move ahead using ship-to-ship bunkering as the mode of supply.

The companies have set up two-joint ventures. Central LNG Marine Fuel Japan Corporation will provide LNG bunkering services while Central LNG Shipping Japan Corporation will own the LNG bunkering vessel.