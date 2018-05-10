Panamanian agency to probe Canal Authority treatment of tug captains

MAY 10, 2018 — The International Organization of Masters, Mates & Pilots (MM&P) reports that a Panamanian government agency is to launch an inquiry into the Panama Canal Authority's treatment of tugboat captains who have been protesting forced overtime, unilateral manning cuts and other safety concerns.

The captains are members of the MM&P Panama Canal affiliate Union de Capitanes y Oficiales de Cubierta (UCOC), which represents about 200 tug captains and associated vessel personnel.

For months, they have been protesting dangerous working conditions on the canal. The union asserts that Panama Canal Authority (ACP) managers have been cutting corners to reduce costs. Most recently, the ACP unilaterally moved to reduce the number of deckhands handling lines aboard tugboats in the locks from three to two.

Representatives of the Panamanian government accountability agency, the Autoridad Nacional de Transparencia Internacional (ANTAI), met with the tug captains on April 24.

ANTAI Executive Director Angélica Maytín said afterwards it was the agency's duty to launch an investigation into "the campaign mounted by Canal Administrator Jorge Luis Quijano."

UCOC Secretary-General Cristóbal Fálquez said ANTAI had confirmed it would open an administrative investigation into all aspects of the stand-off.

The ACP is not providing proper staffing and equipment for the new larger locks, putting workers and safe shipping at risk, UCOC says.

Rather than address safety issues that have led to wear and tear on the locks, the death of a worker in November, and the collision of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Tampa, says MM&P, the ACP has begun disciplinary proceedings for 22 Panama Canal tugboat captains who raised questions about short-staffing and crew fatigue.