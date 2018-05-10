APL cuts CO2 emissions for eighth year in a row

MAY 10, 2018 — Singapore headquartered container shipping giant APL today reported a 50.7% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions per transported container per kilometer in 2017, compared to its base level in 2009.

This achievement marks APL's eighth consecutive year of improved environmental performance, as reported in the Business for Social Responsibility's Clean Cargo Working Group (CCWG) Environmental Performance Assessment (EPA) of APL's 2017 carbon dioxide emission data. The CCWG EPA data was verified by Lloyd's Register Group according to the CCWG verification protocol and principles of ISO14064-3:2006 standard.

"We are proud to raise the bar in reducing the carbon footprint of our fleet operations once again," said APL Global Head for Safety Security and Environment, Dennis Yee. "APL's concerted efforts to improve our environmental efficiency year after year underscore our commitment to a greener and more sustainable maritime industry. Responsible environmental management is a cornerstone of APL's operations and we will persevere in our pursuit for excellence in sustainable shipping."

While APL saw almost a 3% improvement from the 48% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions per transported container per kilometer in 2016, APL-operated vessels also recorded fuel savings of almost 5% in 2017, compared to a year ago.

APL attributes the achievements to a holistic approach in driving operational efficiencies, fleet and voyage optimization, as well as the deployment of a fuel-efficient fleet of vessels.

Complementing its rigorous maintenance regime, the carrier also identifies solutions that improves its vessel fleet performance. Last year, APL saw ship bow modifications and retrofitting of propellers to vessels that aided in minimizing wave resistance and improving propulsion efficiency respectively. Coupled with route optimization systems that have been installed onboard its vessel fleet, ship officers have been able make the most efficient navigational decisions using dynamic data captured in the systems.

Navigating forward, the ocean carrier has resolved to reduce carbon dioxide emissions per TEU transported by 30% between 2015 and 2025, a target set by its parent group, the CMA CGM Group.

APL continues to reduce sulfur oxide emission by deploying fuel-efficient vessels, using of low-sulfur fuel on its vessels and practicing of cold-ironing.

Gearing up for the global sulphur cap that comes into effect from January 1. 2020, APL will be using low-sulfur compliant fuel oil across its vessel fleet, employing exhaust gas cleaning systems or "scrubbers" on some vessels that clean emissions before they are released into the atmosphere, and deploying LNG-fuel=led vessels according to vessel plans of the Group.

As part of the CMA CGM Group, APL will make further inroads in environmental protection and ocean conservation as the Group takes delivery of nine new 22,000 TEU liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled ships from 2020 onwards.

APL's green shipping efforts also include ocean biodiversity protection. In 2017, 32 APL-owned vessels were fitted with IMO-compliant ballast water treatment systems. The remaining fleet continued to deploy the intermediate solution of mid-ocean ballast water exchange.