TOTE Maritime introduces new mobile app

MAY 11, 2018 – TOTE Maritime has recently introduced a new mobile application as part of its online customer service platform. The new mobile application is the first in the U.S. domestic trade to offer a single platform for customers to access real time shipment data.

"TOTE is committed to meeting and exceeding our customers' expectations and needs" noted Kevin Kendrick, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, TOTE. "The new mobile app provides access to critical cargo information at any time of day. Our goal is for the app to enhance TOTE's best in class customer service experience."



The TOTE Portal mobile application allows TOTE Maritime customers to access their shipment information from anywhere using any device.



Among its features:

• Equipment Status Information

• Watch List Capabilities with Automatic Notification

• Arrival & Departure Shipment Details

• Voyage Calendar

• One Touch Access to Customer Service

TOTE Maritime has received praise for the application's ease of use, increased transparency and benefits for customers' business needs.



"I love the TOTE Maritime app—overall it is a wonderful addition to their customer service. I like that I can do everything from my phone including track shipments and monitor inventory. This information allows me to make educated decisions about equipment in our yards which is important for the larger business," said Andrea Thompson of the Odom Corporation.



Todd Browner, District Manager for Lynden International said, "It is very easy to use and provides a lot of information at my fingertips – I don't have to pull out my laptop and log in to get updates."





