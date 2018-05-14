ZIM names Xavier Destriau as new CFO

MAY 14, 2018 — Haifa, Israel, headquartered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. says that it has appointed Xavier Destriau its new CFO, effective as of June 15, 2018. He succeeds Yohai Benita who is stepping down after 11 years with ZIM and who has served as acting CFO for the past 12 months.

Xavier Destriau served as Vice President - Head of Group Financing at CMA CGM from 2014 to 2016. During this period, he focused on managing the consolidated group debt and developing a diversified financing strategy with a strong Asian focus.

Destriau will be joining Zim after two years as Strategic Advisor to Founder and Interim CFO of LTF Partners. He holds an MBA degree from EM Lyon Business School and an Engineering degree from CPE Lyon.

Zim CEO Eli Glickman said, "I would like to take this opportunity to express my deep appreciation to Yohai. Through recent challenging business periods, Yohai contributed to the company's stability and played a crucial role in the financial restructuring. I would like to thank Yohai for his dedication over the years and wish him good luck in his future endeavors. I welcome Xavier to ZIM and wish him success in this challenging position".