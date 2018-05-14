Tuco Marine sells another fish farm support boat to Norway

MAY 14, 2018 — Faaborg, Denmark, headquartered Tuco Marine has sold another 8m full cabin service boat to Norway. To be delivered in summer 2018 to Fiskå Undervannservice AS through ProZero Norge AS, the boat will be outfitted and utilized as a fast and flexible dive boat for fish farming service and construction works,

Though designed and optimized as a platform for dive operations, the boat's operations will also include, crew transfer, underwater inspection and research, repair and maintenance of machinery and structures and recovery of sunken assets.

In addition to the spacious driver and control cabin that has room for the full crew, the boat is equipped with well-organized working decks. The cabin protects the crew against the surrounding environment, enhances comfort and provides ideal work conditions for the operators. Powerful light projectors on the aft deck provide ample light when operations can't benefit from the luxury of daylight.

The 8-meter ProZero vessel is delivered with a single inboard diesel engine and Z-drive. It comes with all needed certificates for operation to national regulations.and will be delivered full spec, including dive panel and multi-use screen, air bottles and compressors.

Sturdy railings and well-designed bow access are key parts of a deck layout which also features a raised aft deck that functions as a full beam work platform for the crew. The aft-deck also has secondary control station for steering and controlling the boat .

The ProZero 8m hull provides for a stable ride, even in rough seas where most vessels must surrender. Fast operations in rough seas are only limited by human constraints.

The ProZero boats are all available in multiple versions, all of which are carefully tailored to suit particular user requirements. The cockpit layout in the workboats is arranged to maximize the use of state-of-the-art operations management and situational awareness electronic aids.