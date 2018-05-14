Redline rolls our diagnostic leak detection system for Cat dealers

Redline testing method frequently means the operator can avoid removing the engine from vessel

MAY 14, 2018 — Orange, CA, headquartered Redline Detection, a leader in OEM diagnostic leak detection equipment, says it is collaborating with Caterpillar to bring to market its approved technology for Caterpillar service locations around the world.

Redline says the Caterpillar high pressure diagnostic leak detector simulates the boost load of a running marine, on-road or off-road engine so the vessel or vehicle can be tested with the engine safely off. A boost load of 2-20 PSI tests the integrity of the entire sealed system, pinpointing component faults and unseen air leaks in minutes.

This testing method frequently means the operator can avoid removing the engine from the marine vessel or vehicle, creating significant time and cost savings.

According to Caterpillar Tool News, the equipment will be used to pinpoint and solve "hard-to-find intake system leaks, boost leaks and exhaust leaks" in the field.

"For over ninety years Caterpillar has set the bar for engineering excellence," said Redline Detection Executive Vice President, Alex Parker. ≈

"Redline takes enormous pride in delivering top quality equipment for the world's leading construction, mining, agriculture and marine OEMs," said Parker. "We are honored to work with Caterpillar."