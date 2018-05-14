Fincantieri in MOU with Australian 3D printing innovator

MAY 14, 2018 — Australian metal additive manufacturing company, Titomic Limited (ASX: TTT) plans to unveil the world's largest metal 3D printer at its Melbourne facility this week. And among the guests will be representatives of Fincantieri Australia.

Titomic reported today says that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Fincantieri Australia that will last for 12 months and will evaluate the potential for the Titomic Kinetic Fusion additive manufacturing process to be used in Fincantieri's shipbuilding activities.

Fincantieri is one of the shortlisted bidders for Australia's Future Frigates SEA 5000 program

Titomic says that the MoU marks its entrance into the shipbuilding and offshore industries. The initial R&D phase will take place at Titomic's Melbourne facility.

"We are pleased to partner with Titomic, an innovative advanced manufacturing company, to pursue new technological development, continuous improvement and value creation for all our stakeholders," said Dario Deste, Chairman of Fincantieri Australia . The significance of this partnership examines how we can introduce new manufacturing technologies to make Australia sovereign in advanced naval technology and improve our solutions on the world-wide market."

"This agreement with Fincantieri marks a significant milestone for future shipbuilding and industrial scale additive manufacturing," said Titomic CEO and CTO Jeff Lang. "Titomic's signing with Fincantieri to evaluate our Titomic Kinetic Fusion process will not only add value to existing manufacturing and repair activities, it will lead to the creation of next generation high tech vessels."

Titomic says that it overcomes limitations of previous additive manufacturing (3D printing) for metals to manufacture complex parts without shape or size constraints.