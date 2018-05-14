Angelicoussis Shipping to retrofit 36 ships with Ecochlor BWTS

MAY 14, 2018 — Ballast water treatment system (BWTS) manufacturer Ecochlor, Inc., Maynard, MA, recently secured a major contract to provide its systems for retrofit on 36 ships owned by Angelicoussis Shipping Group Limited (ASGL). The BWTS Installations will be completed between this year and 2020 at facilities in Singapore, Dubai, Qatar and China.

The systems will be supplied for Capesize bulk carriers, Aframax tankers, Suezmax tankers, and VLCCs. The BWT systems will have flow rates between 3,600 and 6,000 m3/hr.

Vessel: Description Series System Model 3 - Cape Size Bulk Carrier 200 ES-5000-5.0 12 - Cape Size Bulk Carrier 200 ES-6000-5.0 5 - Mini Cape Size Bulk Carrier 200 ES-4400-5.0 2 -Aframax Tanker 200 ET-3600-6.0 4 -Suezmax Tanker 200 ET-5000-5.0 10 -VLCC Tanker 200 ET-6000-5.0

ASGL, which is owned by Greek billionaire John Angelicoussis, has a fleet of bulk carriers, tankers and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carriers. The company’s tankers are managed by Maran Tankers Management (MTM). ASGL’s bulk carriers are managed by Anangel Maritime Services Inc. (AMSI).

Ecochlor BWTS use a two-step process to treat ballast water – filtration followed by disinfection with chlorine dioxide.

“Our BWTS are setting the standard in the ballast water treatment industry for operational performance and reliability,” says Tom Perlich, President of Ecochlor.

Ecochlor CEO Steve Candito says that having both IMO and USCG Type Approval were “very important factors in the selection process by ASGL. Our expertise as well as the system’s ease of use and reliability are critical issues to shipowners as they look for manufacturers that are absolutely committed to making sure their vessels are in compliance with BWT regulations now, and for the life of the vessel.”

Over the past two years, the Ecochlor BWTS has been installed on dozens of tankers with ballast water flow rates ranging from 750 to 6,000 m3/hr. These installations were on product tankers, Aframax tankers and Suezmax tankers at shipyards in China, Croatia, Romania, Portugal and Turkey. Currently, there are two bulk carrier newbuilds installations in process in China and four tanker retrofits scheduled over the next few months.

Maran Tankers Management provides world-class ship management services and aims to adhere to the highest health, safety, and environmental standards. The safety of their crew, cargo loss prevention and reduction in emissions is of paramount importance as they pursue these goals. Choosing a BWTS with low power consumption and a minimal environmental footprint, along with providing a safe, easy-to-operate option for their crew were critical factors in reaching this decision.

There are many things Anangel considered when selecting the BWTS for their fleet. After a thorough review, the features and benefits of the Ecochlor BWTS, along with a commitment to customer service and ensuring the compliance of Anangel vessels were important factors in their choice. With this decision, Anangel has taken important steps necessary to move forward in their commitment to comply with the BWM Convention for their fleet of vessels, thus reinforcing their continued environmental responsibilities in keeping the oceans and coastal waterways clean.