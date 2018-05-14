Vigor wins $42.2 million contract award for USS Sampson work

MAY 14, 2018 — Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, OR, has been awarded a $42,232,222 U.S, Navy contract to prepare for and accomplish repair and alteration requirements for USS Sampson (DDG 102).

USS Sampson is homeported at Naval Station Everett in Everett, WA, and Vigor says that work on the guided missile destroyet will be performed in Seattle and Everett, and may include blasting, painting and surface preparation, as well as work on the ship's freeboard, struts, rudders, hull, electric infrastructure and other parts.

The $42.2 million dollar award to perform the work is on top of a $35 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract awarded Vigor to prepare for and accomplish repair and alteration requirements in support of upcoming dry-docking selected restricted availabilities (DSRA) for DDG 51-class destroyers.

The previous contract was awarded in March to accomplish the drydocking and facility support requirements for a DSRA and includes drydocking support, office spaces, warehousing, lay-down, security, crane support, utilities, galley services and other ship’s force support.