Navy oiler to be overhauled at Boston Ship Repair

MAY 15, 2018 — Boston Ship Repair LLC, Boston, MA, was recently awarded a $16,102,734 firm-fixed-price contract for a 63-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul dry docking of the Navy oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201).

Built by Avondale Shipyard in New Orleans, the USNS Patuxent is a Henry J. Kaiser Class Navy oiler that has been in service since 1995. She was the first of her class to be built with a double hull. The 31,200 dwt ship has an overall length of 677 ft 6 in, beam of 97 ft, and draft of 36 ft. The ship is powered by two 10 PC4.2 V 570 Colt-Pielstick diesel engines that drive two shafts, which provides power of about 25.6 MW (34,800 PS; 34,300 shp).

The contract award by the Military Sealift Command (MSC) covers category “A” work item cost, additional government requirement, other direct costs and the general and administrative costs.

Boston Ship Repair will perform flight deck non-skid replacement, tank deck overhead preservation, ballast tank preservation, steel repairs, pump room bilge power tool, lifeboat davit preservation and embarkation overhead, 01 deck expansion joint repairs, P&S main engine 12,000 hour overhaul, main engine turbo chargers overhaul, starboard main engine overhaul, main engine oil mist detector replacement, No. 4 SSDG 60,000 hour overhaul, constant tension winches, overhaul miscellaneous valves and operators, miscellaneous pipe repairs, floor covering renewal, propeller system maintenance, underwater hull, and overhauling sea valves.

The contract includes options, which if exercised, would bring the total contract value to $18,016,847. The repairs will be performed in Boston, and is expected to begin on July 18, 2018, and completed by Sept. 18, 2018.