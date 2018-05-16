Coast Guard Sector NY responds to collision

MAY 16, 2018 — Coast Guard Sector New York has been responding to a report of a collision at sea Saturday evening, involving the loaded tankship Tofteviken and the commercial fishing vessel Polaris.

Delivered in 2005 by shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries, the 115,340 dwt Bahamas-flagged Tofteviken is operated by Norway's Viken Shipping.

The collision reportedly occurred nearly 30 miles southeast of Bridgehampton, New York.

The Tofteviken was transiting to New York while the Polaris was transiting back to its homeport in Massachusetts after a night of fishing.

The Polaris, an 84-foot steel vessel built in 2007, suffered damage to its bow and outrigger. There were seven people aboard at the time of collision with no report of injuries. The vessel was able to return to its homeport safely.

The Tofteviken suffered an approximate 30-foot gash along its portside hull. There were no injuries reported to the crew aboard the tankship.

The tankship was ordered to remain anchored until the Coast Guard determined it was safe to continue into port after investigating and reviewing class reports.

Coast Guard marine inspectors and investigators are investigating the cause of the collision and assessing the damage to the Tofteviken's hull to ensure appropriate repairs are completed.