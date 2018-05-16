Container shipping giant stops taking bookings for Iran

MAY 16, 2018 — President Donald Trump's decision to pull the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal is already having an impact on shipping services. Today, container shipping giant MSC issued the following announcement:

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., like other major container shipping lines, has been taking bookings for Iran-related trade after the 2015 JCPOA (Iran nuclear deal) effectively lifted certain sanctions on Iran in exchange for limits to its nuclear program.

In consideration of the impending U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA, and corresponding re-enlargement of its sanctions program, we regret to inform you that MSC is ceasing to provide access to services to and from Iran.

The U.S. government has outlined a wind-down period in the coming months and we will do our utmost to collaborate with you to conclude this period with the minimum disruption to your business and to avoid any unnecessary inconvenience.

While MSC is not accepting bookings for shipments originating from Iran, or destined to Iran, we will continue to carry certain legally acceptable cargoes during the wind-down period, notably for importation of foodstuffs.

For further information, please contact your local MSC office.