Havyard christens first battery powered ferry with Autocross solution

L to R: Stian Oksnes, Chief Engineer at Fjord1, Frode Haugland, Captain at Fjord1, Tommy Jacobsen, Captain at Fjord1, Per Sævik, Shipowner, Vegar Sævik, Chairman of Havyard Group ASA and Fjord1, Geir Johan Bakke, CEO Havyard Group ASA, Lasse Stokkeland, Executive Vice President Havyard Ship Technology, Dagfinn Neteland, CEO Fjord1 and Anne Gine Hestetun, County Mayor of Hordaland

MAY 16, 2018 — Norway's Havyard Group has christened its first battery-powered ferry to be equipped with an automatic fjord crossing solution. The vessel, the first of 13 ordered by operator Fjord1, was christened MF Husavik, in a ceremony held Monday at Havyard's Leirvik shipyard.

This is the first of many battery-powered ferries with autocrossing functionality that will be built for Fjord1 at the Leirvik shipyard.

Autocross, the automatic fjord crossing solution selected for the vessels, has been delivered and developed by Norwegian Control Systems.

The system calculates the course and speed, as well as acceleration and speed reduction, that results in the most efficient and economical crossing. Currents, wind and other factors are also taken into consideration.

The autocross system is monitored by the captain, who can take over manual control if necessary. However, NCS says the system is its first step towards autonomous vessels, an area in which the company is carrying out further research and creating innovative control systems for the future.

"We regard this as an autonomous system, since the speed and power during the crossing are controlled by a separate system," says NCS. "The next stage in this development will be autodocking functionality, which will be integrated in these vessels to ensure greater autonomy and predictability in relation to energy consumption.'

MF Husavik will operate the Husavik–Sandvikvåg service in Hordaland county (Austevoll municipality and Fitjar municipality).

The County Mayor of Hordaland, Anne Gine Hestetun, served as the ferry’s godmother at the christening ceremony which was attended by representatives of Fjord1 and shipyard employees.

"It's an impressive ferry and we are very happy with the result," saidDagfinn Neteland, CEO of Fjord1.

"It feels good to have started," says Lasse Stokkeland, Executive Vice President of Havyard Ship Technology AS. ‘"The competition for these assignments was tough, and it's very motivating to witness the christening of our very first battery-powered ferry which is almost ready for delivery."