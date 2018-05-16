Conrad reports first quarter results

MAY 16, 2018 — Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: CNRD) yesterday reported its first quarter 2018 results.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, Conrad's net income was $586,000 and earnings per diluted share was $0.12 compared to net income of $119,000 and earnings per diluted share of $0.02 during the first quarter of 2017.

Conrad's backlog was $106.2 million at March 31, 2018 compared to $111.3 million at December 31, 2017 and $183.0 million at March 31, 2017.

Conrad provides both repair and new construction services at its five shipyards located in southern Louisiana and Texas.

