HII awarded $91 million contract for nuclear carrier support work

MAY 17, 2018 — Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, VA, has been awarded a $91,000,000 contract for the accomplishment of repair, alteration, maintenance, and/or modernization requirements on Navy nuclear aircraft carriers at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS and IMF) supported locations.

This requirement entails personnel that are uniquely trained, qualified, and authorized to perform nuclear carrier propulsion plant maintenance. The action will supplement the PSNS and IMF labor force to accomplish time critical propulsion plant and plant related work on nuclear-powered aircraft carriers scheduled for repair, alteration and/or modernization over the next five years. The nuclear propulsion plant related efforts include technical support, planning, maintenance, repairs, corrective measures, testing and performance evaluations, and modernization efforts.

Work will be performed in Bremerton, Washington (75 percent); and San Diego, California (25 percent); and is expected to be completed by October 2022.

The Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility is the contracting activity (N4523A18D1058).