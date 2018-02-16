C&C Marine and Repair delivers Z-drive towboat to Marquette

MAY 175, 2018 – Belle Chasse, LA, based C&C Marine and Repair has delivered the M/V Chris Reeves to Marquette Transportation Company, Paducah, KY.

The vessel is the second in a series of three new 6,600 hp160' x 50' triple-screw Z-drive towboats and was delivered just three months after the first towboat in the series, M/V Cindy L. Erickson, which was delivered by C&C Marine and Repair on February 16, 2018.

The M/V Chris Reeves was designed by CT Marine, based in Portland, ME. The unique design includes three Cummins QSK60-M main engines that are paired to three Steerprop SP25D azimuthing Z-drive thrusters. The triple azimuthing z-drive configuration allows for optimal speed, power and maneuverability. In addition, the Z-drives operate at lower engine loads to boost fuel efficiency.

The towboat offers a total of 13 beds. The vessel's superstructure is supported on a bed of springs for added crew comfort and a soft-core jointer system was installed in the accommodation spaces for added comfort and fire safety.

C&C Marine and Repair is no stranger to building towboats that are outfitted with triple-z drives. In 2017,theshipyard built three such towboats for SCF Marine; all built and delivered within eight months of each other.

Tony Cibilich with C&C Marine said, "We take production deadlines very serious at C&C Marine and Repair. We understand the economic incentive for everyone involved to produce these vessels in a timely manner, while maintaining the highest quality of construction. "

The third towboat for Marquette Transportation Company is scheduled for delivery this August, with the fourth optional towboat scheduled for delivery in December.

C&C Marine and Repair was established in 1997 and is located in Belle Chasse, LA, on 47 acres along the Intracoastal Waterway.

The company designs and builds towboats, offshore supply vessels, dredges, barges, along with a variety of other marine vessels. The company's facilities are designed to perform all new construction under roof and perform barge repairs on land.

C&C Marine and Repair anticipates as new 83,350 square foot climate-controlled robotic blast and paint facility will be fully operational by July of this year. Once the facility is completed, C&C Marine and Repair will be able to complete a blast and paint job on a 30,000 barrel tank barge in 5-6 days, regardless of the weather.