Songa Shipmanagement opts for CR Ocean Engineering scrubbers

MAY 18, 2018 — Glasgow, Scotland, based Songa Shipmanagement Ltd. has selected CR Ocean Engineering, LLC, Parsippany, NJ, as the supplier of exhaust gas cleaning systems (Scrubbers) for its oil/chemical tankers and heavy lift vessels.

The scrubbing systems will enter commercial operations commencing in the late summer 2018 and go on throughout the beginning of 202

The contract also includes an option to add scrubbers to additional vessels.

The clock is ticking on IMO's 0.5% Global Sulfur Cap, which comes into effect January 1, 2020, will present shipping companies to with the choice of using the more expensive lower sulfur fuel or to use alternate technologies such as scrubbing systems.

CR Ocean Engineering (CROE) leveraged over 60 years of experience in air pollution controls to develop scrubbing systems for the maritime industry.

CROE scrubbing systems are available into three basic designs, Open Loop, Closed Loop, and Hybrid. These can be single stream (controlling emissions from a single engine or boiler) or multi-stream (controlling emissions from multiple engines/boilers combined) configuration. Due to their small size and compact configuration, CROE scrubbers can be installed in newbuilds or retrofitted to existing vessels.

"We are proud to be working with Songa," said Nick Confuorto, CROE president and COO. "They have proven to be an excellent company to work with and it's an honor for us to help them face this major emissions challenge."

According to Songa Shipmanagement Ltd. Managing Director, Mr. Kenneth MacLeod, "We meet our corporate responsibility knowing that a cleaner environment is good for the planet. And that's everyone's business."

CROE is a family owned business with roots dating back 100 years. With headquarters New Jersey, U.S.A., CROE has sales, service and manufacturing located around the globe to better serve its clients.