Hapag-Lloyd Cruises gets approval to build third expedition ship

MAY 21, 2018 — Germany's TUI Group has given approval for its Hapag-Lloyd Cruises subsidiary to order a third 230 guest expedition ship from shipbuilder Vard for delivery in 2021.

The green light follows a strong performance by Hapag Lloyd Cruises in the first half of the fiscal year with average daily ticket rate up to EUR 600 from EUR 595.

The vessel will follow the Hanseatic Nature and Hanseatic Inspiration, which will be delivered by Vard next year.

The ships' hulls are being built by Vard's Tulcea, Romania, shipyard and will be fitted out at Vard's Langsten, Norway, shipyard.

They are being built to ice class PC6 and each will be approximately 16,100 gross tons, about 138 meters long and 22 meters wide, with a draft of 5.4 meters.

A retractable bridge wing will make it possible for the ships to pass through narrow locks.