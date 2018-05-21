Sembcorp Marine firms up Vito FPU contract

Sembcorp Marine firms up Vito FPU contract Shell

MAY 21, 2018 — Sembcorp Marine Ltd reports that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sembcorp Marine Rigs & Floaters Pte. Ltd., has been awarded a contract by Shell Offshore Inc. to construct and integrate the hull, topsides and living quarters of the Vito semi-submersible Floating Production Unit (FPU).

This contract includes installation of Shell-furnished equipment, and follows a Letter of Intent between the two parties announced on December 5, 2017.

Supported by the Vito FPU’s 4-column semi-submersible hull, the topsides weigh 9,200 tonnes and are designed to produce 100,000 bpd of oil and 100 MMSCFD of gas.

The FPU will be located at a water depth of 1,234 m in the Mississippi Canyon Block 984 in the Gulf of Mexico, 241km south of New Orleans.

William Gu, Sembcorp Marine Senior Vice President and Head of Rigs & Floaters, said, “We are delighted that Shell has awarded the Vito FPU contract to us. We are fully committed to executing and delivering the project safely and efficiently.”

Want more? Subscribe now!

Related items

More in this category: « Rolls-Royce and Siem Offshore ink five year service agreement
back to top
Back to the top
Home