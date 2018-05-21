Sembcorp Marine firms up Vito FPU contract

MAY 21, 2018 — Sembcorp Marine Ltd reports that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sembcorp Marine Rigs & Floaters Pte. Ltd., has been awarded a contract by Shell Offshore Inc. to construct and integrate the hull, topsides and living quarters of the Vito semi-submersible Floating Production Unit (FPU).

This contract includes installation of Shell-furnished equipment, and follows a Letter of Intent between the two parties announced on December 5, 2017.

Supported by the Vito FPU’s 4-column semi-submersible hull, the topsides weigh 9,200 tonnes and are designed to produce 100,000 bpd of oil and 100 MMSCFD of gas.

The FPU will be located at a water depth of 1,234 m in the Mississippi Canyon Block 984 in the Gulf of Mexico, 241km south of New Orleans.

William Gu, Sembcorp Marine Senior Vice President and Head of Rigs & Floaters, said, “We are delighted that Shell has awarded the Vito FPU contract to us. We are fully committed to executing and delivering the project safely and efficiently.”