Crosby Tugs opts for ABS software for Subchapter M compliance

MAY 21, 2018 — Crosby Tugs, Galliano, LA, has selected ABS Nautical Systems NS Workboat mobile compliance software to enable compliance with Subchapter M regulatory requirements.

By adopting NS Workboat across its fleet of tugboats, Crosby can record compliance data and generate safety reports on a mobile device while crew carry out routine operations.

NS Workboat is optimized for a tablet and available on smartphones for easy data entry, with no installed software required onboard. Ship and shore collaboration is accomplished through cloud-based functionality and offline work modes that automatically sync to the office when connectivity is available.

"The Inland Industry was pressed to find a simple and effective way to manage all compliance data required by the Subchapter M regulation," said ABS Nautical Systems COO Stephen Schwarz. "NS Workboat is designed to be as intuitive and familiar as the mobile apps you already use; it also provides a platform for better teamwork between crew onboard and personnel in the office."

"Crosby Tugs, LLC is pleased to announce our partnership with ABS Nautical Systems," says Wade Savoy, Crosby Tugs Corporate Director QHSE. "Our team at Crosby was searching for a complete software system for our Subchapter M compliance. The NS workboat system was a perfect fit for us. We are excited to work with this software going forward."

Crosby will benefit from NS Workboat pre-built ISM data sets that include: planned maintenance jobs; meeting, inspection and drill jobs; and an inspected equipment list, allowing quicker implementation of its Subchapter M compliance plan.

NS Workboat serves as a hub for all compliance-based data and is equipped with a fleet calendar view for smarter compliance plan tracking and management.