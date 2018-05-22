Hornbeck closes acquisition of Aries OSV quartet

MAY 22, 2018 — In a filing with the the SEC, Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) reports that, on May 18, 2018, a wholly-owned subsidiary closed on the purchase of four high-spec Jones Act-qualified OSVs and related equipment from Aries Marine Corporation, Lafayette, LA.

The company had reported the agreement to purchase the vessels in its most recent quarterly report filed earlier this month.

The purchase price for the vessels was $36.6 million in cash. Two of the vessels are 300 class OSVs and two are 280 class OSVs.

Hornbeck plans to introduce the four vessels into its active operating fleet.

The two 280 class OSVs were built in 2014 and 2015, respectively, and have capacities of approximately 3,800 DWT and 13,000 barrels of liquid mud. The two 300 class OSVs were built in 2010 and 2011, respectively, and have capacities of approximately 5,500 DWT and 19,500 barrels of liquid mud.