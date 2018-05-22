Wärtsilä marks LNGPac sales milestone

The Wärtsilä LNGPac has been an important enabler for the use of LNG as a marine fuel

MAY 22, 2018 — Wärtsilä has booked the 100th order for its LNGPac fuel gas supply system. It is for the LNGPac systems for two new shuttle tankers being built for Singapore based AET Tankers that will feature Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines running primarily on LNG.

First introduced in 2009, the Wärtsilä LNGPac has played an important role in establishing the viability of LNG as a marine fuel. The system comprises a bunkering station, the LNG fuel tank and related process equipment, as well as the control and monitoring system. The system is offered as a stand alone product, or as part of a complete propulsion system.

"A major reason for the global acceptance of LNG fuel for shipping is that Wärtsilä realized at an early stage that more than just a dual-fuel engine and a stand-alone LNG system was needed," says Mathias Jansson, General Manager, Fuel Gas Supply Systems, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions. "LNG fueled ships require a complete fuel handling system, and the innovative LNGPac system very successfully meets this requirement."

The first LNGPac installation was for the chemical tanker Bit Viking owned by Swedish operator Tarbit. This vessel was converted for LNG fuel operation in 2011, and its success paved the way for the rapid acceptance of the Wärtsilä solution. Today the LNGPac is installed on some 12 or more different types of vessel, including passenger ferries, tugs, dredges and offshore vessels.

Since the original introduction of the LNGPac, Wärtsilä has continued to develop the system. It has, for example, pioneered the utilization of the cold energy stored in LNG by using it to cool the onboard HVAC and galley system. Another pioneering achievement has been the development of a compact LNGPac with an integrated gas valve unit (GVU) and airlock. The inline tank connection space for single shell tanks has been developed, as has been a dedicated LNG fuel pump based on well-proven deepwell pump technology.

As the maritime industry moves into a new era of connectivity and digitalization, Wärtsilä is actively developing more smart features for the LNGPac, such as energy content measurement and real-time gas quality measurement.

The LNGPac system can be customized to the needs of each project on a case by case basis. Dedicated engineering is conducted from the beginning of the project to match the specific operational requirements, safety and classification society requirements.

Wärtsilä offers optimized maintenance agreements, including condition-based monitoring (CBM), for the LNGPac system.