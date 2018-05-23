Damen and CMM partner on fast crew change solution

MAY 23, 2018 — Compagnie Maritime Monégasque (CMM) and Damen Shipyards Group have joined forces to introduce a fast, safe and reliable Fast Marine Access crew change solution for the Brazilian market using a Damen Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 7011.

The solution looks to transfer personnel between shore and the ever more distant deep sea offshore platforms and flotels. The FCS 7011 focuses on increased safety, cost reduction and comfort, while offering a high speed solution to complement existing helicopter transfers.

With an overall length of 73.4 m and beam of 11 m, the aluminum hulled FCS 7011 can carry 100-140 personnel, has a speed of 35 to 40 knots at 50% dwt and a range of 600 nm.

Damen says the DP2 classed vessel will be the first of its kind to maintain high speeds in harsh weather conditions where motions are minimized by the active ride control system. The vessel is fitted with an integrated motion compensated gangway and a gyro stabilizer to provide a safe, reliable and high capacity transfer.

Damen Sales Manager Robin Segaar said, "The system is designed to anticipate wave motion, resulting in increased safety, comfort and up-time. The interior is designed to offer the highest comfort and allow for work or rest during transit phase. Alternative safety standby duties can be accommodated within the design where required."

In the development of the Fast Marine Access solution, Damen had two main points of focus – the increasing distance from shore of offshore operations around the world and the sea conditions in which they take place. Working with leading maritime research organisations including MARIN, TNO and the Technical University (TU) Delft, Damen undertook detailed studies of anti-rolling measures and marine access workability.

Currently the tank testing phase is concluding at the TU Delft to verify the behavior of the design in both transit and transfer conditions before continuing to the engineering phase.

CMM is a market leader in Fast Offshore Support vessels and operates a fleet of Damen Sea Axe fast oil spill response vessels in Brazil.

Christophe Vancauwenbergh, CEO at CMM said, "We are very pleased with the Sea Axe's performance in Brazilian waters. It has proven to reduce slamming and fuel consumption significantly at high speeds, while increasing safety and comfort onboard."

"CMM likes to look at niche market opportunities and we expect that the FCS 7011 will be a market changer. We see a strong need for this type of solution and we strongly believe that this will be the first of a series," concludes Christophe.