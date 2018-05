MAY 23, 2018 — Havila Shipping ASA has entered into charter contract with Axxis Geo Solution AS (AGS) for the PSV vessel Havila Fortune.

The contract is for a firm period of 6 months with options thereafter. Commencement will be in June 2018.

Havila Fortune will be taken out of layup to serve the contract.

The Bahamas-flagged Havila Fortune is a 74.87 m MT 6009 Mk II design PSV delivered by the Havyard Tomrejford, Norway, shipyard in 2009.