Bouchard appoints VP Vessel Compliance and Auditing

MAY 23, 2018 — Captain Robert "Bob" Glas has joined Bouchard Transportation Co., Inc., Melville, NY, as Vice President of Vessel Compliance and Auditing. In this role, Captain Glas will utilize the management afloat approach by rotating throughout the fleet and accompanying crews on voyages aboard Bouchard vessels to conduct ISM, and operational based audits and assessments, including underway navigation audits in accordance with OCIMF TMSA 3 element 5.

Captain Glas holds an active USCG License as Master of Towing Vessels on Oceans & Western Rivers, and is an authorized Designated Examiner, as well as an ISO 9001 / 14001 Lead Auditor.

With many years of practical experience both operating, managing, and assessing conventional tugs & barges as well as ATBs on the Atlantic, Gulf, and Pacific Coasts, Captain Glas is looking forward to assisting the company in strengthening its ability to achieve its compliance and operational goals.

"Bob holds an advanced level of expertise in the industry, and his leadership will further establish compliance around Bouchard's Safety First mission. His passion and capability will guide us to ensure we continue to operate in the safest manner possible" said Morton S. Bouchard III, President and CEO of Bouchard Transportation Co., Inc.

Bouchard Transportation Co., Inc.'s history dates back to its incorporation 100 years ago in 1918 by founder, Capt. Fred Bouchard, the youngest tugboat captain in the Port of New York. Bouchard is a family owned business and America's largest independently-owned ocean-going petroleum barge company. The company's areas of operation span throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. The fleet consists of 26 barges, ranging from 35,000 to 260,000 barrels, and 25 tugs, ranging from 3,000 to 10,000 horsepower.