Vard books order for stern trawler

MAY 24, 2017 — Vard Holdings Limited reports that it has secured a contract for the design and construction of a stern trawler for Norway's Nergård Havfiske AS. The contract value is approximately NOK 400 million (about $49.3 million)

The 80 m x 17 m stern trawler is being built to the Vard 8 02 design, developed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway.

The vessel will feature Vard's newly developed catch handling solution with a live fish tank to keep the fish in healthy conditions until processing, an advanced fish factory, high cargo capacity for refrigerated and frozen fish, as well as ensilage tanks for storing of heads and guts to secure full utilization of biomass from the catch.

The vessel will have both diesel mechanical and diesel electric propulsion, combined with batteries and Vard's SeaQ Energy Storage System and SeaQ Power Management System, for power optimization in all operations, resulting in environmentally friendly operations.

Delivery of the vessel is scheduled from Vard's Brattvaag, Norway, shipyard in first quarter 2020. The hull will be built at Vard's Braila shipyard in Romania.

"Our Vard 8 02 trawler design is a well-proven design that we've continuously updated to meet the latest demands for fish health management, efficiency and environmentally-friendly operations," said Roy Reite, CEO and Executive Director of Vard. "With a high focus on quality of catch, safety of crew, and sustainable operations, the vessel will have the most efficient technology to bring the catch ashore with minimum environmental footprint. We are honored to welcome Nergård as a new customer to Vard, and look forward to continuing the good relationship we have established with the Nergård team."