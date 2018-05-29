HALLMAR appointed agent for Cardama Shipyards

MAY 29, 2018 — HALLMAR, LLC, Fort Myers, FL, was recently appointed by Spanish shipyard Cardama Astilleros as its agent for the U.S. maritime market.'

Charlie Hall, ME, HALLMAR’s owner and Managing Director, says Cardama Astilleros, located in Vigo, Spain, constructs and repairs commercial vessels. The shipyard builds offshore support vessels, stern trawlers, longliners, tugs, oceanographic ships, and merchant ships up to 100 meters in length.

The shipyard, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016, has six ways, which can accommodate a vessel with a maximum length of 105m and beam of 14.6m. It also has an 80m repair quay.