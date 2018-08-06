Klaus Heim takes helm at WinGD

JULY 25, 2018 — Klaus Heim has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Winterthur Gas & Diesel (WinGD) effective August 6, 2018.

Heim joins WinGD from fuel injection specialist OMT in Turin, Italy, where he currently holds the position of Chief Technical Officer.

With over 25 years of experience in the large engine industry, in a variety of senior roles, including Vice President Technology two-stroke and Vice President Global Research & Development at Wärtsilä from 2004 – 2010, Heim brings a wealth of technical understanding and managerial expertise to WinGD. He is currently President of CIMAC, the International Council on Combustion Engines, which he has chaired since 2016.

"I'm excited to join WinGD at this pivotal point in their journey," says Heim. "With the heritage and reputation that this company holds in the marine engine industry and accomplishments to date, I am looking forward to building and further strengthening WinGD's market position, ensuring expansion of our technology leadership and delivering outstanding outcomes for our customers, and the industry."

"There couldn't be a better time for WinGD to hire someone like Klaus and I'm excited we were able to attract such impressive talent," says Tao Guohua, Chairman of the WinGD Board. "Thanks to the dedication, enthusiasm and hard work from our team we have had an extraordinary past few years, with some major milestones accomplished in recent months. Coupled with Klaus' vast experience in the industry, especially in the two-stroke engine technology, we have a winning combination."