Celebrity Edge set for first sea trials at Chantiers de l'Atlantique

JULY 26, 2018 — French shipbuilder Chantiers de l'Atlantique (the former STX France, which regained its historic name earlier this month) reports that the cruise ship Celebrity Edge left the outfitting quay yesterday in preparation for its initial sea trials.

Celebrity Edge is the first of four 2,900-passenger vessel Edge class ships on order for Royal Caribbean's Celebrity Cruises brand at the Saint-Nazaire shipyard for deliveries in 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

First steel for the second ship — Celebrity Apex —was cut earlier this week.

Laurent Castaing, General Manager, Chantiers de l'Atlantique, said: "We are proud to celebrate the launch of another incredible Edge class ship with Celebrity Cruises. The brand is known for many industry firsts so it's fitting that Celebrity Apex is the first to participate in a steel cutting ceremony under our new name Chantiers de l'Atlantique, another milestone of the great partnership we have built together."

"We are so grateful for our partnership with Chantiers de l'Atlantique and are thrilled to work on another very special ship together," said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises, who attended the ceremony accompanied by her leadership team. "The success and momentum for Celebrity Edge has been incredible, and with Celebrity Apex we will yet again show how we are taking our brand to the next level. We are offering our guests the best way to experience the world in modern luxury style."

Cruise industry hype aside, as the video shows, the Edge series ships really do incorporate a number of significant innovations.