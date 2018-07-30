Evirocleanse submits inTank BWMS for USCG approval

JULY 30, 2018 — The Coast Guard's Marine Safety Center has received its 16th application for Ballast Water Management System type approval. This newest application is for the inTank BWMS manufactured by Envirocleanse, LLC and is the only application to date for a system that treats ballast water during the voyage.

There is no disruption to cargo operations, says Envirocleanse, and all in-port, ballasting and deballasting activities are completed as normal – including gravity discharge of isolated top-side tanks. Another benefit of the inTank system is that no filter is required.

The system uses a unique dispersion system developed by marine consultancy Glosten, Inc. and patented by the U.S. Geological Survey for mixing the active substance (sodium hypochlorite) in the ballast tanks. The Envirocleanse inTank BWTS can use either electrically generated hypochlorite or bulk chemical as the means to provide disinfectant. Having these options allows the user flexibility to choose the system which best fits their vessel profile. This flexibility allows a vessel with longer voyages, 72 hours or more, to exchange time for smaller equipment size. The Bulk Doser can maintain the option to complete short duration voyages when needed.

"The inTank BWTS is an important and unique addition to the current offerings in the marketplace," says Matt Hughes, EVP of Sales and Marketing, Envirocleanse. "inTank has a compact and flexible profile that does not impact cargo operations, ballast loading or discharge operations. In short, one of the primary concerns of today's ship operators – BWTS operational delays and related demurrage – has effectively been eliminated."