Ronald Baczowski named VT Halter Marine President and CEO

JULY 30, 2018 — Shipbuilder VT Halter Marine, Inc., a subsidiary of Vision Technologies Systems, Inc. today announced that Ronald Baczkowski has been appointed as President and CEO with immediate effect.

"Ron comes with proven leadership and operational skills from his time with the United States Marine Corps," said General John Coburn, Chairman and CEO of VT Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore's ST Engineering. "Since he joined the group, he again demonstrated his leadership skills and business acumen through various high profile competitive programs. We are confident in his ability to grow the company while maintaining its reputation as a customer-focused and reliable shipbuilder to our U.S. military customers and to our commercial customers

Ronald Baczkowski joined the United States Marine Corps in 1980 and retired with the rank of Brigadier General in 2012. He had held various command and staff appointments directing high-level strategic initiatives with impact on tens of thousands of troops. He joined VT Systems in 2016 and was mostly recently Vice President of Business Development.

Before that from 2013-2015, he was Chief Operating Officer of Angarai International Inc, a professional management consulting firm; and Senior Program Manager at Engility Corporation, a provider of integrated services for the U.S. government, where he had operational oversight and P&L responsibility.

"I look forward to joining the talented men and women of the VT Halter Marine team providing capabilities essential to a strong US industrial base supporting national defense and domestic trade," said Baczkowski.

Baczkowski holds a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces; Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the US Naval Academy; and a Master of Science in Systems Management/Logistics from the University of Southern California.