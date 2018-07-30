NAVSEA awards five companies FFG (X) concept design contract mods

JULY 30, 2018 — The U.S. Navy's Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) is exercising contract options for additional Guided Missile Frigate (FFG(X)) conceptual design efforts with each of the five companies awarded conceptual design contracts for the program. The scope of work is similar for each and will see the companies maturing their proposed ship design to meet the FFG(X) system specification.

The conceptual design effort will inform the final specifications that will be used for the detail design and construction request for proposal that will deliver the required capability for ffg(x). the conceptual design phase will reduce cost, schedule, and performance risk for the follow-on detail design & construction contract.

Work is expected to be completed by June 2019.

The companies to be awarded contract options on their respective contracts for this scope are:

Austal USA LLC (Austal), Mobile, Alabama - $6,399,053;

General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine - $7,950,000;

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Mississippi - $7,997,406;

Lockheed Martin Inc., Baltimore, Maryland - $6,972,741; and

Marinette Marine Corp., doing business as Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Marinette, Wisconsin - $7,982,991.