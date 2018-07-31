Mexico's Ultramar takes delivery of second cat from Louisiana shipyard

JULY 31, 2018 — Mexican operator Ultramar has taken delivery of Ultramar II, the second in a series of high capacity 48 m Incat Crowther designed catamaran passenger ferries built by the Midship Marine shipyard in Harvey, LA.

Specifically designed for the operator's busy Playa de Carmen – Cozumel run, Ultramar II offers high capacity, high durability and a world-class passenger experience. Its yacht-like fit-out includes aquarium-themed feature walls and glass pieces, decorative ceilings, multi-color underwater lighting, polished stainless-steel handrails, and a high-end entertainment system.

The main deck aft cabin seats 214 passengers and includes a dedicated child-friendly area as well as a refreshment bar. The forward end of the vessel's main deck features a premium class area with 64 seats. The foredeck seats a further 50 passengers. Behind the main passenger cabin, the vessel is fitted with a large enclosed cargo area with roller doors and restrooms for male, female, and disabled patrons.

The mid deck exterior offers seating for 203 passengers plus a full-service bar and a stage for musicians to entertain passengers. A majority of the exterior area is enclosed on sides and from above and is air conditioned.

An additional 52 premium class seats are housed inside the mid deck cabin.

The roof deck includes seating for 264 passengers.

Ultramar II is powered by twin MTU 16V4000 63L main engines — each producing 3,000 bhp at 1,800 rpm — driving through twin propellers to give the vessel a service speed of 26 knots and maximum speed of 30 knots.