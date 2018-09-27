ABB technologies will help Nobiskrug superyacht meet IMO Tier III

SEPTEMBER 27, 2018 — An 80 meter superyacht on order at the Nobiskrug shipyard in Germany will feature a range ABB's technologies that will enhance its environmental performance and help it comply with IMO Tier III regulations. The new regulations come into force for superyachts from 2021 onwards and require nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions to be 70 percent lower than permitted under current limits.

Due delivery in 2019, the superyacht, known as Nobiskrug's Project 790, is the result of early collaboration between the designers, the shipyard and ABB.

The superyacht will be powered by two compact gearless steerable Azipod C propulsion units with the proven ability to consume 20 percent less fuel than traditional shaftline propulsion systems. Azipodpropulsion extends below the vessel's hull freeing valuable onboard space. Due to its minimal noise and vibration, ABB's propulsion system increases passenger and crew comfort, while 360-degree rotation of the units provides high maneuverability.

ABB's Onboard DC Grid power and distribution system will help the superyacht achieve additional efficiency by allowing the engines to work at variable speeds and draw on stored energy. Onboard DC Grid, which has cut fuel consumption by 27% in other applications, is also suitable for integration of next-generation energy sources, including renewables.

The vessel will also feature ABB's integrated Power and Energy Management System (PEMS) autonomously controlling load sharing between energy sources.

The superyacht will have the capability to connect to the ABB Ability Collaborative Operations Centers infrastructure. This network uses remote equipment monitoring and data analytics to enable predictive maintenance, planned interventions or even remote technical support.

"ABB was chosen because of its vast experience in the passenger vessel field and global service network. We are convinced of the many benefits of Onboard DC Grid, Azipod propulsion and life-long support for this advanced technology yacht," says Holger Kahl, Managing Director, Nobiskrug.

"It is evident that superyacht owners are taking a closer interest in technical aspects of vessel performance, efficiency and environmental profile," says Juha Koskela, Managing Director, ABB Marine & Ports. "ABB's technology is at the heart of this visionary vessel, helping make it one of the most energy efficient superyachts ever built."