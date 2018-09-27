VIDEO: High Speed Transfers order second Damen Fast Crew Supplier

SEPTEMBER 27, 2018 — Swansea, U.K., headquartered High Speed Transfers (HST) has signed a contract with Damen Shipyards Group for a second Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 2710.

HST, a recent entrant to the crew transfer market, was Damen's launch customer for the FCS 2710 when it took delivery of its first vessel, the FCS Hudson, in July.

The FCS 2710 builds on the success of its predecessor, Damen's FCS 2610. The new design is upgraded to deliver more flexibility, more tank capacity, greater deck space, increased comfort and more accommodations. Damen has achieved much of this by increasing the length and height of the vessel above water by 1 meter. The increased height enables the FCS 2710 to operate in wave heights over 2 meters, significantly extending operability.

HST is led by three experienced offshore industry operatives, Chris Monan, Tom Nevin, and Ian Oxford. HST Hudson was named for Hudson Nevin, eldest son of director Tom. Following in this tradition, the second vessel will be named HST Sofia, for the eldest daughter of director Chris Monan. Damen will build HST Sofia to the same specifications as the first vessel.

"We are delighted to be taking delivery of the second FCS 2710, the HST Sofia," said Tom Nevin. "She will be a sister vessel to our vessel HST Hudson, which we have been operating since July this year. HST Hudson has exceeded all expectations in crew and passenger comfort with levels like this never experienced in the offshore wind sector. She has also proven, even in tough Irish Sea conditions, to be a level above the competition. Due to unprecedented demand, there are multiple possibilities for HST Sofia, which will be confirmed prior to the delivery. Our vision of a strong fleet of FCS 2710 vessels is well underway."

"We are delighted to receive this order so soon after the delivery of the first vessel," said Damen Sales Manager Arjen van Elksaid, "This signals to us that HST is satisfied with the FCS 2710 and that the vessel fulfills its role in enabling our clients to carry out their work successfully. We're looking forward to continuing our relationship with HST going forwards."



