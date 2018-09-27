ABS grants AIP to innovative Wärtsilä HY hybrid power module

SEPTEMBER 27, 2018 — Classification society ABS has granted Approval in Principle (AIP) to Wärtsilä's innovative hybrid power module, the Wärtsilä HY. This AIP follows another issued by ABS in 2017 for Wärtsilä's hybrid propulsion tug designs.

The Wärtsilä HY was developed by leveraging Wärtsilä's strengths in both engine design and electrical & automation (E&A) systems. The fully integrated hybrid power module combines engines, an energy storage system, and power electronics optimized to work together through a newly developed energy management system (EMS).

"This AIP is an important step in the development of our eco-friendly hybrid propulsion system, which can be applied to a variety of vessel types. By working with ABS, we are demonstrating the viability of hybrid vessels in a range of applications and highlighting the capability to the U.S. market and further afield," says Giulio Tirelli, Director, Sales & Business Intelligence, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions.

"This is the latest example of how ABS is collaborating globally with innovative companies like Wärtsilä to expand approval of hybrid designs for power and propulsion options. We recognise the significant economic and environmental benefits of hybrid powered vessels and are committed to supporting the development of alternative power applications that optimize efficiencies," says Demetri Stroubakis, ABS Director Equipment and Materials. "With the increased industry focus on environmental compliance and operational performance, many ship owners and operators are shifting their attention to electric propulsion and non-conventional sources of power. The ABS Advisory on Hybrid Electric Power Systems has been published to provide guidance in the development of new concepts."