Yanmar to supply DF engines for LNG fueled bunkering tanker

SEPTEMBER 28, 2018 — Osaka, Japan, headquartered Yanmar is to supply two 6EY26DF dual fuel engines, each rated at 1,200 kW, as the main propulsion engines for a 7,990 dwt bunkering tanker being built by Keppel O&M's Keppel Singmarine shipyard.

The engines, as well as the vessel's liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel supply system, will be delivered for installation in January 2019.

Sinanju Tanker Holdings will own and operate this vessel in a partnership agreement with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Asia Pacific).

When the vessel is delivered in December 2019, it will be Singapore’s first dual-fuel powered bunker tanker running on LNG and marine gas oil.

The 103-m long 19-m wide tanker will be equipped with a 55 cu.m LNG fuel tank on deck and will carry multiple grades of marine fuel cargo.